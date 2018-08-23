PM Imran offers assistance to India after floods in Kerala

Kerala received rainfall more than 40 percent greater than normal for the monsoon season, which runs from June to September. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan offered humanitarian assistance to India after floods wreak havoc in its Kerala state.



The death toll in India’s southern state of Kerala rose to nearly 400 after its worst flood in a century, as authorities handed out medicine and disinfectants to ward off disease in thousands of relief camps.

“On behalf of the people of Pakistan, we send our prayers and best wishes to those who have been devastated by the floods in Kerala, India. We stand ready to provide any humanitarian assistance that may be needed,” Khan tweeted on Thursday.

Kerala received rainfall more than 40 percent greater than normal for the monsoon season, which runs from June to September. Torrential rain in the last 10 days forced officials to release water from dozens of dangerously full dams.

The state, ruled by the communist party, has received just a third of the immediate assistance of 20 billion rupees ($285 million) it sought from the federal government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.