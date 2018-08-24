PTI govt decides to investigate metro bus projects: sources

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf federal government has decided to launch an investigation into all the metro bus projects started under the Pakistan Muslim-League Nawaz regime, sources said.



According to sources, an audit will be carried out on the initial cost of Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan metro bus systems, while reports will also be sought on the companies given contract for the transportation projects.

The newly-elected federal government has decided to also probe the Green Bus project in Karachi and Lahore’s metro train.

The finance ministry is expected to get an approval from the federal cabinet over the investigation today.

Prior to being elected as the country’s prime minister, PTI Chairperson Imran Khan often criticised the metro bus projects initiated by the PML-N government.

While addressing a public rally in Bahawalpur in July, Imran said Rs60 billion were wasted on under-utilised Multan metro bus service. He believed the project was started by the Sharif family to make money.

Prior to that, he took to social media, stating that a probe in the metro bus and Orange Line Train Metro Train projects will reveal that earning massive kickbacks was the reason for "building these loss-making mega projects".

In a message on Twitter, Imran had shared a report of private news channel wherein it was reported that an audit report of the Islamabad-Rawalpindi Metro Bus project revealed a loss of Rs5 billion to the national exchequer.