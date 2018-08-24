PM Imran, Punjab CM agree to form small provincial cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday agreed to form a small provincial cabinet, sources told Geo News.



Names of Punjab cabinet members will be finalised within two days, sources added.

“During the meeting it was decided that in the first phase, 15 members will be assigned portfolios,” sources further said and added that senior members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will be appointed to key ministries.

Sources said that among the names under consideration for key ministries, Mehmood-ur-Rasheed is being considered for Ministry of Housing and Communication & Works Department.

Aleem Khan is being considered for Minister for Local Government, Yasmin Rashid for health minister, Sibtain Khan for agriculture minister and Samiullah Khan as chief whip, sources continued.

Further, they said that Hashim Khan is being considered for the post of Punjab minister for education, Hasnain Dreshak for provincial finance minister, Aslam Iqbal as provincial information minister, Raja Basharat as provincial minister for parliamentary affairs and Jahanzeb Kacchi for Punjab Minister of Livestock.

Raja Yasir is being considered for the post of Punjab Minister of Higher Education, sources added.

Other names that are being considered include Fayyaz-ul-Hassan, Rashid Hafeez, Saeeda Sohail, Murad Raas, Ajmal Cheema, Mohsin Leghari and Malik Akhtar.