Nation to pay tribute to martyrs on September 6: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Nation will pay tribute to its martyrs and their families on September 6, the army's media wing announced on Friday.



DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said, “Nation will pay tribute to its Martyrs & their families on 6 Sep.”

Maj General Ghafoor added that every Pakistani will be part of this unique campaign reaching out to their families, home, street, mohalla, village, city, province and place of Martyrdom.

Let’s salute their sacrifice, he said and added that details will be shared soon.