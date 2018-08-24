Suspect wanted for killing witness of Geo News reporter's murder arrested: Karachi police

KARACHI: A suspect involved in the killing of Ali Haider — the main witness of the 2011 murder case of Geo News' journalist Wali Khan Babar — has been arrested, the local police claimed on Friday.

Babar, 28, was gunned down in the metropolis' Liaquatabad area on January 13, 2011, on his way home from his office. Several witnesses in the murder case — including a police informant, two police constables, and the brother of an investigating officer — have been shot dead.



"One of the murdered constables, Asif Rafiq, was on the scene when Babar was killed and had identified the plotters' vehicle.

"On November 10, 2012, two gunmen aboard a motorcycle killed Haidar Ali, the only remaining witness in the case, near his home in the Soldier Bazaar area of Karachi. He was due to testify in court two days later," according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

The Special Investigation Unit arrested the suspect, Shah Faisal, in a raid conducted in the city's Pak Colony area.

Police said the suspect revealed that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) chapter had ordered the killing of Haider in 2011.

The suspect said he had killed Haider with five of his associates and then gone into hiding.

On March 1, 2014, an anti-terrorism court in Kandhkot had awarded death sentence to two suspects, including Faisal Mota, in absentia, and life imprisonment to four others accused in the case.

Faisal Mehmood alias ‘Mota’ — the main accused in the murder case — was arrested during a raid by law enforcement agencies (LEAs) at the MQM-L's Karachi headquarters, commonly known as Nine-Zero, in 2015.

On August 18, 2017, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had announced to rehear the appeal against death sentence filed by 'Mota'. The court also sought further assistance from the “learned counsel for the appellant [Mota] as well as D.P.G [deputy prosecutor general]".