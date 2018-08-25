Nomination papers for presidential election to be filed on Monday

A parliament session has been called for September 4. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the last day for candidates to file papers for the presidential election as August 27.

Candidates will have till 12 noon to submit their nomination papers with presiding officers in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta.

The papers will be scrutinized on Wednesday with the candidates having until Thursday to withdraw their nomination papers after which the final list will be made public.

According to reports, Hyderabad resident Ghayoor Muhammad has taken a form for the presidential election.

The ECP has announced the schedule for the presidential election which will be held on September 4.

A parliamentary session has been called for 10am ahead of the presidential elections in the country.

Members of the National Assembly and Senate along with members of all the four provincial assemblies will cast their vote.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has nominated Dr Arif Alvi as their candidate for the post of president while the Pakistan Peoples party has fielded the name of Aitzaz Ahsan.

Moreover, a meeting of the opposition parties will be held today in Murree to discuss the future course of action and evolve a consensus on a joint candidate for the office of the country’s president.

According to sources, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will propose fielding a joint opposition candidate instead of Ahsan.