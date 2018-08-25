PM Imran nominates Ehsan Mani for PCB governing board

The notification stated that both the members, Ehsan Mani and Asad Khan, are nominated for a period of as many as three years. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday nominated former ICC Chairman Ehsan Mani and Asad Ali Khan as the members of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) governing board, according to a notification.



The notification stated that both the members, Ehsan Mani and Asad Khan, were nominated for a period of three years.

Meanwhile, the PCB suspended its scheduled August 28 governing council meeting.

The meeting in which decisions on broadcasting rights and title sponsorship are to be taken is expected to be called after the appointment of new board chairman.

The PCB election commissioner is performing duties as the interim PCB chairman after the resignation of Najam Sethi.

PM Khan had nominated Mani as the new PCB chairman soon after Sethi resigned.

The PCB governing board has as many as 10 members, two of the board members are directly nominated by the prime minister as Patron of the board while the other eight members are elected from regions and department.

The board is mandated to conduct election within four weeks after the resignation of PCB chairman.