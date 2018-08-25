Qalandars finalise Faisalabad’s squad for development program tournament

The team was finalised by the coaching panel of Lahore Qalandars, headed by Aaqib Javed, after judging skills of over ten thousand cricketers during two days in Iqbal Stadium. Photo: Lahore Qalandars 1

FAISALABAD: Taking another step towards the formation of teams for next month’s players' development program tournament, the Pakistan Super League franchise Lahore Qalandars on Saturday finalised the Faisalabad Qalandars squad.



The team was finalised by the coaching panel of Lahore Qalandars, headed by Aaqib Javed, after judging skills of over ten thousand cricketers during two days in Iqbal Stadium.

Among the players selected one notable name is Mahindar Pal Singh - only cricketer in Pakistan domestic setup representing Sikh community. Singh was excited to be part of Faisalabad Qalandars and now aiming to be first Sikh test cricketer from Pakistan.

“I am looking forward to play PSL and then play for Pakistan and serve my country like other people from my community have been doing,” Mahindar told Geo.tv following the announcement of Faisalabad Qalandars squad.

The two-day trials in Faisalabad saw a bouquet of talented cricketers in all the aspects of game and according to Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed, finalising the team was a big challenge in Faisalabad.

“Faisalabad has produced so many talented players for the country and we saw glimpse of that talent during last two days,” Aaqib, who’s also Lahore Qalandars’ director Cricket operation, told Geo.

“Hats off to the coaching staff who worked with all honesty and professionalism to pick the best 17 of them,” Javed said.

The coaching staff also saw some young talent at the trials, including a 10-year-old boy, which shows aspiring cricketers’ confidence in players development program by Lahore Qalandars.

“Our aim is to reconnect people with grounds and Sports and I think we have been successful in achieving that,” said Atif Rana, the CEO of Lahore Qalandars.

“Development of players is our agenda and we will continue doing that. Even if a player isn’t picked but has potential, we will keep him under our umbrella and train him for further improvement,” he added.

Players picked for Faisalabad Qalandars include Mahindar Pal, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal, Irfan Liaqat, Umer Gujjar, Sunny Azam, Ghulam Ribanni, Sikandar Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Bilal Shah, Raees Ahmad, Shafqat ullah, Saad ullah Zafar, Jahandad Khan, Azmul Haq and Mohammad Arshad.

