No hurdle in way of PTI's presidential election win, claims Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry claimed on Saturday that there was no hurdle in the way of his party's win in the forthcoming presidential election.



Chaudhry was speaking to media following a meeting of the party, which pondered over strategy for presidential poll. The meeting was presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said that they were hopeful for the presidential election win, adding that Arif Alvi would emerge victorious in the poll.

The PTI has nominated Alvi as its candidate for the office of the president of Pakistan.

He said that his party had complete support from its allies Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Grand Democratic Alliance and others.

"We do not see any hurdle in the presidential election," Chaudhry said.

He further stated that his party had constituted a parliamentary board for by-elections, which would itself distribute party tickets among candidates and won't ask for applications for the award of tickets.

The parliamentary board would be headed by PM Khan, the minister added.

Earlier in the day, opposition parties agreed on fielding a joint candidate in the forthcoming presidential election.

The decision was made at a conference of opposition parties held in Murree on Saturday, which held consultation over different names for the joint presidential nominee.

Schedule for presidential election

The Election Commission of Pakistan has scheduled the presidential election on September 4.

According to the schedule issued by the electoral body, nomination papers for the presidential polls can be filed with the presiding officers in Islamabad and the four provinces by August 27, 12 noon.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be conducted on August 29.

Candidature can be withdrawn by 12 noon on August 30. The list of validated candidates will be published the same day at 1pm.

Voting for the presidential election will be held in the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies from 10am to 4pm on September 4.