Saturday Aug 25 2018
SBP rejects reports of any change in currency notes

Saturday Aug 25, 2018

Designs and images of currency notes circulating on social media are fake, SBP officials say. — Geo News FILE

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan on Saturday rejected reports suggesting a change in currency notes.

Officials of the SBP said that banknotes in the country were not being changed.

According to SBP officials, the designs and images of currency notes circulating on social media were fake.

Earlier, reports surfaced on social networking platforms suggesting that Finance Minister Asad Umar had decided to discontinue Rs5000 banknote.

These reports further suggested that the new government also intended to change banknotes worth Rs50 to Rs1000.

