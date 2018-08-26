Pakistani pilgrims expected to arrive in Islamabad post-Hajj on Monday

MECCA/KARACHI: Pakistani hujjaj (pilgrims) are expected to start arriving back home on Monday, Geo News reported, citing the religious affairs ministry.



The first flight is slated to land at the capital city's Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) on Monday as the post-Hajj flight operation begins.

Speaking to Geo News, Syed Imtiaz Shah, the director-general of Hajj operations, said the first flight, which will be carrying 265 Pakistani pilgrims, will fly out from Hajj Terminal in Jeddah.



He added that "8-12 flights will land in Pakistan every day" and the pilgrims will be transported from Mecca to Medina before being flown to Pakistan.

This year 36,000 Pakistani pilgrims will be flown back home from Medina, he said, adding that the return operation will conclude on September 25.