Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Aug 26 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Case filed after student killed during police shootout in Karachi

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Aug 26, 2018

Bilal sustained a bullet when he went outside of his house after hearing a shooting-Photo: Facebook 

KARACHI: Police have registered a case against unknown persons after a 17-year-old boy was killed during police raid against drug dealers in Gadap Town on Saturday.

The medical report stated that Bilal sustained two bullets—one on his left arm and another on his chest on the left side.

The shots were fired from a heavy weapon, the report added.

Protests after youth killed during police raid against drug dealers in Karachi

Local residents say a 17-year-old boy was killed and another injured during the raid

According to the FIR, filed by the boy’s mother, Bilal sustained a bullet when he went outside of his house after hearing a shooting.

Soon after the killing yesterday, residents took the streets and blocked Super Highway. They placed Bilal’s body in the middle of the road as a form of protest; however, he was buried today.

The protesters also pelted stones at police mobiles and at the Gadap police station.

According to the residents of the area, police conducted a raid and arrested 10 people.

However, as police officials were leaving the area, they resorted to aerial firing. Seventeen-year-old Bilal was killed and 18-year-old Shakeel was injured in the aerial firing, residents said.

Shakeel was shifted to Jinnah Hospital in critical condition, the residents added.

Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Shiraz Nazir had told Geo News that police were conducting an operation in Khilji Goth against drug dealers when they started shooting.

The suspects also threw stones which resulted in a few policemen being injured, he added.

SSP Malir further said that two drug dealers were injured during the firing, while they have arrested another two suspects.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM