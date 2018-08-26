Pakistan Movement worker Ahmad Saeed Kirmani passes away

The veteran PML-N leader was unwell since a long time/ file photo

LAHORE: Pakistan Movement worker and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader, Advocate Ahmad Saeed Kirmani passed away here on Sunday.

The veteran PML-N leader was unwell since a long time and died at the age of 95 in Lahore.

Kirmani left behind a widow, a son and two daughters. His funeral prayers were offered today. Politicians, lawmakers and people from all walks of life attended Kirmani’s funeral prayers.

The PML-N senior leader was laid to rest in Miani graveyard.

Kirmani had served as the General Secretary of All India Muslim Students Federation and also became the information minister in President Ayub Khan’s cabinet.

The veteran politician was also a lawyer and served as Lahore High Court Bar president.