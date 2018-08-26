15-member KP cabinet announced

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced a 15-member cabinet on Sunday — shortly after it was announced that 23 members have been named for Punjab cabinet.



According to documents obtained by Geo News, Atif Khan has been named a senior minister and has also been given portfolio of tourism.

Shahram Tarakai will be Local Government minister while Taimur Saleem Jhagra will be finance minister, stated the document.

Meanwhile, Ziaullah Khan Bangash will be Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, a 23-member Punjab cabinet was announced after a consultation meeting under Prime Minister Imran Khan was held at Bani Gala.

According to an official document, Faizul Hassan Chouhan has been appointed provincial minister for culture and information while Dr Yasmin Rashid has been named Primary and Secondary Healthcare minister in Punjab cabinet.



Aleem Khan has been named as Minister for Local Government, while Raja Basharat was named provincial minister for parliamentary affairs.

Yasir Humayun Sarfraz was mentioned for the post of Punjab Minister for Higher Education, according to the document.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan interviewed 30 lawmakers for the selection process of Punjab cabinet.