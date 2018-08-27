Imran Ismail takes oath as Sindh governor

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail was sworn in as the 33rd governor of Sindh today (Monday).



Chief Justice Sindh High Court administered the oath at Governor House Karachi.

The ceremony was attended by the provincial cabinet, members of provincial and federal Assemblies and other notables.



Prime Minister Imran Khan had nominated Imran Ismail as the next Sindh governor after Muhammad Zubair stepped down from the post following PTI’s victory in general elections.

PTI formally announced the chairman’s approval of Ismail’s nomination as governor on August 11.

In a statement following his nomination to the post, Ismail had thanked PM Imran for entrusting him with the responsibility and said he aspired to play the role of a bridge between the federal and provincial government for the betterment of the people of the province.

Ismail had further said that he wanted to take all political parties along and promised that he would take special funds from the federal government for the development and progress of Sindh.

Born on January 1, 1966 in Karachi, Ismail is a businessman-turned-politician, and is one of the founding members of the ruling PTI.

He was elected as a member of the provincial assembly from PS-111 Karachi (South-V) in general elections. However, according to Article 103 of the Constitution, his provincial assembly seat shall become vacant the day he becomes the governor.

