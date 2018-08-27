Tareen returns to Pakistan to support Alvi in presidential election

PTI leader Jehangir Tareen arrives at Lahore airport. Photo: Geo News

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen, who played a key role in wooing independent candidates to back the party to form government in the centre and Punjab, returned from the UK on Monday to win support for Dr Arif Alvi in the presidential election run.

Tareen, who had left for UK before Eid, cut short his visit on Alvi's request, according to sources.

Earlier on Sunday, Alvi tweeted, "Need to visit all provincial capitals with our team as instructed by PM Imran Khan to meet our allies and voters and request for their votes. Have asked Jahangir Tareen who is in UK to join us. I think he has had a good vacation and now back to work."

The PTI has fielded Alvi as its candidate for the office of the country's president.



Alvi submitted his nomination papers for the election earlier today in the Islamabad High Court and the Sindh High Court.



Polling for the presidential election will be held on September 4.

PPP's Aitzaz Ahsan and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman are contesting against Alvi in the presidential election.