No role of Bani Gala, CM in Pakpattan DPO’s transfer: Punjab info minister

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan said that there was no role of Punjab Chief Minister and Prime Minister Imran Khan in the transfer of D.P.O Pakpattan, while addressing a press conference on Tuesday.



The district police officer D.P.O was reportedly transferred after he intercepted Khawar Maneka, former husband of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife, for speeding.

“There were complaints against the D.P.O from quite a long time. The matter which is police’s internal matter has been resolved,” he said. “Punjab Inspector General is investigating the matter.”

Chohan said that the Punjab CM Usman Buzdar reserves the right to use state helicopter, adding that objections would have solid grounds if it was being used by someone else.

The Punjab information minister said that the government followed rule of law by putting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz in the Exit Control List (ECL).



“She has been convicted for lying, looting state funds, and involvement in financial corruption. Naming convicts in the ECL is following rule of the law,” he said.

The minister lamented that the PTI is being targeted as if they have been in power from last seven years.

Chohan said that Pakistan is in heavy financial debts due to corruption and money laundering of previous government functionaries.

“In last ten years, people have been oppressed. Our first and foremost target would be to stabilise the economy. There was bad governance all over the country,” he added.