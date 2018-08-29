Govt school in Karachi’s FB Area vandalised

KARACHI: Students and teachers of a government-run school in the city’s FB Area were busy putting furniture and books back in place on Wednesday, after some people vandalised the property a day earlier.



According to the school in-charge, Tariq Ali, unidentified persons along with the police damaged the school property and all the records that were inside on Tuesday.

They claimed ownership of the school, which is why they wanted to vacate the property, the in-charge said.

Students and teachers reached the school next day only to find the classrooms and laboratories upside down. Even important files were thrown out of the office cupboards.

Undeterred by what they saw, the students and teachers continued with the routine classes.

Damaged property of the school. Photo: Geo News

Teachers said the vandalised school is the same institute where former cricketer of Pakistan, Javed Miandad, received his early education.

Last year, a similar incident happened at a government-run school in the city’s Soldier Bazar premises.

Land mafia demolished part of the school, claiming that they had purchased the property. But reports stated the school building was owned by the government and was also declared a heritage site by the Sindh Culture Department.

The Jufelhurst School was established in 1931 by Sybil D’Abero who had also built her 500-yard residence within the school boundary.