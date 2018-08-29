SHO suspended for arresting two in fake case over wife's family dispute

SHO Shahid Taj two cousins of his wife after a feud between the latter two-Geo News

KARACHI: SHO Manghopir Shahid Taj was on Wednesday suspended and demoted for arresting two cousins of his wife in a fake armed robbery case.

SHO Shahid Taj had claimed to have arrested Waqar and Danish from the limits of the Manghopir police station during an anti-street crime patrol and said illegal weapons were recovered from them.

He also presented them in a court on Tuesday, which remanded the two into police custody.

Yousuf, the brother of one of the suspects has now claimed that the SHO arrested them in a fake case.

According to a CCTV footage and some documentary evidence shown to Geo News, the two were arrested on Sunday, August 26, at around 3:00am in the morning from Al-Hadi building in Khudadad Colony. The colony comes under the Brigade Police Station limits.

The footage shows armed police personnel arresting the two men.

The two were thrashed and tortured for “raising their voice” in front of Taj’s wife, who is their first cousin.

The boys’ families said Taj’s wife was also present in a private car outside the building during the raid.

The families further said that during a telephonic conversation she made threats in response to the former’s request to end the feud.

Police authorities took notice after a complaint was filed and Taj was suspended and demoted from his rank, SSP West said. Initial investigation showed serious allegations against SHO Taj, he added.

Inquiry is also being carried out against other police personnel involved in the matter.