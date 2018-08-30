Mega projects case: No need to summon CM Punjab, SC told

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed all stakeholders to chalk up a future course of action in connection to its suo motu notice on awarding of contracts to private companies in mega projects in Punjab.

Resuming hearing of the case earlier today, the apex court asked for Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to appear before the bench at 4pm.



Punjab Metro Bus Authority Managing Director Sibtain Fazal Haleem, who appeared before the court today, said there was no need to summon the chief minister and that the concerned parties would resolve the matter among themselves.

To this, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar who headed the bench hearing the case, instructed all the stakeholders to chalk up a future course of action and inform the bench accordingly by 2pm.

The top judge also ordered timely completion of the Orange Line Metro project in Lahore, observing that citizens were facing immense difficulties due to non-completion of the project.



During a previous hearing of the case on Friday, the chief justice had expressed anger over Orange Line Metro Train scheme lying incomplete in Lahore, and had sought a time frame for its completion.



A representative of Habib Construction Services had informed the bench that more than 90% work on the project had been completed.