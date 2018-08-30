Authorities decide to seal Imtiaz Store in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal

KARACHI: Authorities on Thursday decided to seal a leading superstore in the city's Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, according to a notification.



The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) issued the notification to seal Imtiaz Store located on Rashid Minhas road, for "construction against approved building plan".

The SBCA warned that it would take action against anyone found to be trespassing the premises or tempering the seal.

The building control authority further sought assistance from police to go ahead with demolishing or sealing off the store.