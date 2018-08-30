PM Imran used helicopter only twice: Naeemul Haq

ISLAMABAD: Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haq on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan only flew by helicopter twice, adding that an unnecessary debate is being created out of the issue on media.



In a statement, Naeem said that the prime minister used helicopter twice in a week while travelling to and from Bani Gala.

The premier flew to Bani Gala on Friday and came back to PM House in Islamabad on Monday, he added.

The ruling party faced severe criticism after it emerged the prime minister uses helicopter to fly between the two destinations. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry later defended the use, and said the fuel costs only Rs25 per kilometre and is hence more economical and practical instead of road travel.