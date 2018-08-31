Suspect who allegedly stabbed minor for resisting rape arrested in Lahore

Geo.tv/Files

LAHORE: An alleged sexual predator was arrested Thursday night here from Shera Kot police station's jurisdiction, Geo News reported, citing law enforcement agencies (LEAs), after he assaulted a minor boy over a failed rape attempt.

According to the police, the suspect in an unsuccessful sexual assault was arrested from near Band Road, where he stabbed an eight-year-old for crying for help.

Police said the child, a resident of the Band Road neighbourhood who was accompanied by his maternal aunt (khala), had gone to a nearby tubewell for a bath when he was picked by the pervert and taken to a house close by. The minor's aunt, in the meantime, was washing clothes.

Timely action by police culminated in the arrest of the sexual predator, who is yet to be identified.

The eight-year-old, who sustained stab wounds in his neck, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.