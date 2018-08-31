Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Aug 31 2018
Trump threatens to withdraw US from WTO: Bloomberg

By
REUTERS

Friday Aug 31, 2018

US President Donald Trump listens to participants during an event at the White House in Washington, US, August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Files
 

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump threatened in an interview with Bloomberg News on Thursday to withdraw from the World Trade Organization if “they don’t shape up,” in his latest criticism of the institution.

Such a move could undermine one of the foundations of the modern global trading system, which the United States was instrumental in creating.

“If they don’t shape up, I would withdraw from the WTO,” Trump said.

Trump has complained the United States is treated unfairly in global trade and has blamed the WTO for allowing that to happen. He has also warned he could take action against the global body, although he has not specified what form that could take.

