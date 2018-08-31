Woody Allen's latest film release in doubt, possibly as #TimesUp

Woody Allen, director of comedies like Annie Hall and Midnight in Paris has traditionally released a new movie every year. Photo: Reuters

LOS ANGELES: The release of Woody Allen’s latest film was cast into doubt on Thursday after distributor Amazon Studios said it had not decided on a release date.

The 82-year-old Oscar-winning director of comedies like Annie Hall and Midnight in Paris has traditionally released a new movie every year.



But Amazon Studios said on Thursday it had not set a date for A Rainy Day in New York, starring Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Hall, and Jude Law, although filming finished in 2017.

Amazon Studios declined to elaborate.

But New York Post columnist Richard Johnson wrote on Thursday that the movie had been shelved “and may never be released”.

Allen’s representatives referred questions to Amazon Studios.

The uncertainty over the fate of A Rainy Day in New York follows comments by some Hollywood celebrities distancing themselves from Allen during the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements highlighting sexual misconduct that has swept the entertainment industry in the past year.

Allen has repeatedly denied decades-old accusations that he molested his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow when she was 7 years old in the early 1990s.

In January, Chalamet and Hall, the actors, joined some other actors from previous Woody Allen movies in donating their salaries to causes supporting sexual abuse victims or saying they regretted working with the director.

Allen’s last movie, Wonder Wheel, starring Kate Winslet, did poorly at the box office, taking in only $1.4 million since its December 2017 arrival in movie theatres.