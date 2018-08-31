Drizzle turns weather pleasant in Karachi

KARACHI: Residents of the metropolis woke up to light drizzle which turned weather pleasant early Friday morning.



The drizzle, however, turned roads slippery, causing skidding for commuters headed to work in the morning.

The weather turned pleasant and multiple areas of the metropolis, including I.I. Chundrigar Road, FB Area, Gulshan, Nazimabad, University Road.



The Met Office has forecasted light drizzle will continue intermittently for the next 24 hours.

Rain is also expected in Malakand, Hazara, Mirpur Khas and Gilgit-Baltistan today. On Saturday, rain-thundershower is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Malakand, Hazara divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.