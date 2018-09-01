Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Sep 01 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Will try to foster unity in provinces as president: Arif Alvi

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Sep 01, 2018

“Creating unity between provinces is the responsibility of a president,” Alvi said-File Photo

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday said that he will try to foster unity between provinces when elected president.

Alvi said this while speaking to reporters in Lahore, where he visited today to meet Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi.

“Creating unity between provinces is the responsibility of a president,” he said, adding that he will take Pakistan Peoples Party along as president for improve Karachi’s condition.

The PTI nominee for the slot also said the masses will see a distinct difference between him and outgoing President Mamnoon Hussain.

In a meeting with Elahi at his residence, Alvi asked to ensure maximum votes from Punjab Assembly for him. The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader assured Alvi of full support.

Alvi is contesting against two other nominees of the opposition, namely Pakistan Peoples Party's Ahsan Iqbal and Jamiat Ulema-Islam chief Fazlur Rehman, for the presidential run on September 4.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM