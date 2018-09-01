Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Sep 01 2018
Dead dolphins, diseased seals wash up on US shores

Lab staffers in Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota remove the body of a dolphin. Photo:AFP

Tampa, US: Over the past two months, dozens of dead dolphins have washed ashore in Florida and hundreds of diseased seals have died in the northeastern United States, officials said Friday.

The unusual wave of deaths has prompted officials to declare two separate, special investigations to find out why, and how to stop it.

From July 1 to August 30, a total of 48 dolphins have been found dead in southwest Florida, as a harmful algae bloom known as red tide killed hundreds of tons of fish from Naples to Tampa, said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Only one dolphin has been stranded alive since early July. It is currently being treated in rehabilitation.

Typically, in a month, three to four dolphins get stranded on shores.

All 10 of the bottlenose dolphin autopsies- known as necropsies- done so far have tested positive for the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, a potent neurotoxin.

This indicates their deaths are "likely related to red tide bloom in southwest Florida," said Teri Rowles, marine mammal health and stranding program coordinator at the NOAA Fisheries Office of Protected Resources.

