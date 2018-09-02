No evidence found of police targetting Maneka family: inquiry report

Inquiry officer terms involvement of Punjab CM in the matter 'clearly outside the ambit of this inquiry'. — Geo News FILE

LAHORE: The inquiry team formed to probe the matter of sudden transfer of Rizwan Gondal from the post of Pakpattan district police officer (DPO) has stated in its report that it could not find any evidence of targetting of Maneka family by the police.



The report prepared by Additional IG Investigation Abubakar Khudabakhsh mentioned, "No evidence was brought forth or found on record, to substantiate the allegation of malafide on the part of the police or targeting family of Mr. Khawar Farid Maneka deliberately."

A copy of the inquiry report, available with Geo News, states the issue between Khawar and Gondal originated from two incidents that took place on different dates – one on August 5 the other on August 23.

The first incident took place at 2:15am on August 5, when Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) personnel misbehaved with a young man and a woman, who were en route to Baba Fareed Ganj Shakar shrine on foot. Khawar Maneka verbally complained to the DPO in this regard, but did not file a written complaint despite being directed.

The second incident occurred at 12:45am on August 23, when police tried to stop Khawar Maneka, but he sped his vehicle. Maneka refused to let personnel search his vehicle, after it was chased and intercepted by Elite Force vehicles, according to the report.

Maneka called the DPO and the police officer directed the police team on the spot to let him (Maneka) go.

"Allegedly, he (Maneka) used extremely abusive language against the Police officials, after he had talked to DPO and communicated his grievance to him and DPO had given directions to Elite Team to let him go," the report mentioned.

It said that although, Khawar Maneka denied having used abusive language, but he did not appear before the inquiry committee in order to avoid cross-questioning in this regard.

"The version of Mr. Khawar Farid Maneka regarding misbehavior of police on the night of 23 August by the Elite Police officials and the counter version of the police officials about jumping the picket point and subsequent extreme abusive language by him remains inconclusive. This being so as the complainant party did not want to be part of the process of cross-questioning during this inquiry."



The inquiry officer recommended "criminal action" against Maneka, in case it is proven that he used abusive language against police personnel.

"In this incident, if Mr. Khawar Maneka did abuse the police officials or threatened on phone afterwards, and the DPO had also come to know about it, legal action was warranted. No such step was taken. However, this point remained inconclusive and is a point of further inquiry. If this point is proven beyond reasonable doubt at any later stage, criminal action should be initiated against Mr. Khawar Maneka in such eventuality."

The report further said that the former DPO did not take any action over the issue from August 5 to August 23.

The inquiry officer termed the involvement of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the matter "clearly outside the ambit of this inquiry", besides giving a clean chit to IG Police Kaleem Imam and RPO Sahiwal.

"As the former DPO has mentioned in his statement that no official authority (RPO or the IGP) ever directed him to go to the “Dera” of complainant Mr. Khawar Maneka, it is perplexing to see why he encouraged this impression," the report read.

"His supplementary statement on 29 August 2018 further exacerbates the matter as he has mentioned his visit to the Chief Minister office on the night of 24 August 2018, which is clearly outside the ambit of this inquiry."

The inquiry report, however, did not include any statement or affidavit by the IG Punjab. It also failed to mention as to why the IG transferred DPO Gondal at around 1am and on whose insistence.