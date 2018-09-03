Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, NBA legend LeBron James team up for new film

(L) Miami Heat small forward LeBron James smiles during an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina, US, December 26, 2012, and (R) Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, the co-winner of the Best Documentary Short Subject for the film "Saving Face", poses with her Oscar during the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, US, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane and Mike Blake/Files

Two-time Academy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has teamed up with basketball star LeBron James for a new film called Student Athlete.

Obaid-Chinoy, who is best known for her documentaries Saving Face and A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness, has co-directed the film alongside Trish Dalton, with whom she spent two years investigating the college sports industry and the price the players have to pay to be a part of it.



The film is executive produced by James, the National Basketball Association (NBA) champion.

According to the official website, the documentary is an examination of the complex rules of amateur athletics in America and how they impact uncompensated athletes and their families.



“Unpaid college athletes generate billions of dollars for their institutions every year. Student Athlete unveils the exploitative world of high-revenue college sports through the stories of four young men at different stages of their athletic careers, as well as a coach-turned-advocate and a whistle-blowing shoe rep who exposes the money trail.”

The film will air on October 2 on HBO.