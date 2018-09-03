Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Sep 03 2018
Mexican man takes hearse for joy ride with dead body inside

The car thief claimed he had taken the hearse for a "joy ride" after realising that the keys were left inside the vehicle, according to Tlaquepaque Police. Image: The Independent via CPM
 

TLAQUEPAQUE: A man was arrested Sunday night here in Mexico's Jalisco after he stole a hearse that was carrying a dead body inside, international media reported.

According to local police, the car thief — who was arrested — was identified as 40-year-old Annibal Saul N. He claimed he had taken the hearse for a "joy ride" after realising that the keys were left inside the vehicle.

However, it was unclear as to whether Saul N knew the body of an 80-year-old man was inside the hearse in preparation for a funeral, The Independent reported, citing local police.

Police found the suspect sometime after the theft was reported as the hearse was caught speeding on a highway in the city.

The case of hearse theft by Saul N was "turned over to prosecutors", ABC News said.

