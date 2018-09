KARACHI: Authorities have failed to find the three missing children who were reported missing Sunday night from various areas of the metropolis.



Two siblings — Abdul Rehman, 10, and Shameem, 6 — went missing from somewhere near their residence in Orangi Town, whereas seven-year-old Bushra was reported missing from Lines Area.



With the relatives of the children extremely worried, police say they will succeed in locating the children with the help of the families.