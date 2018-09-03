Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Sep 03 2018
By
Adnan Malik

ASF penalises female employee over viral dance video

By
Adnan Malik

Monday Sep 03, 2018

Geo News screengrab of viral video of ASF staff member.

LAHORE: Airport Security Force (ASF) on Monday penalised a female staff member after a video of her dancing on a song went viral on social networking platforms.

The ASF slashed off the service of the female employee, who was deployed at Sialkot airport, by two years.

A day earlier, the ASF took notice of the viral video and ordered an inquiry into it.

Female ASF employee in hot waters over viral dance video

Airports Security Force launches inquiry after staff member in uniform posts dance video

According to sources, the female employee will not be given increments or perks for the two-year period.

The female personnel assured ASF that she will not make such a video again, the sources added.

Earlier on Sunday, the security force restricted personnel from using social media.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM