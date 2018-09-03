No trace of alcohol found in Sharjeel Memon’s blood

KARACHI: A test report has revealed that no trace of alcohol was found in the blood samples of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon.



Memon’s blood samples were sent to two hospitals for testing after Chief of Justice of Pakistan in a surprise visit found bottles allegedly containing alcohol in his hospital room.

The blood samples did not contain traces of plasma alcohol and ethanol, mentioned the report.

Three other test reports were also found out to be normal, it was learnt.

Sharjeel Memon's blood tests report will be forwarded to the apex court.

Bottles did not contain alcohol



A report by Chief Chemical Examiner, Dr Zahid Ansari states that the bottles recovered from Memon’s room did not contain alcohol.

According to the report, one of the bottles contained honey and the other cooking oil.

An investigation team was formed on Sunday to probe the discovery of liquor bottles from the room of a hospital where Sharjeel Inam Memon was under treatment.

A day earlier, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar paid a surprise visit to the hospital in Karachi's Clifton vicinity. During his visit, the top judge discovered alcohol bottles, drugs, and cigarettes in Memon's room.

Following the raid and examination, Memon was shifted to Central Prison Karachi. His blood samples were also taken, while the room was sealed.

The CJP, while responding to a question about his visit, said that he went ‘to a sub-jail not a hospital’.