PTI, BNP-Mengal agree upon nine-point agenda ahead of presidential polls

PTI’s presidential candidate Arif Alvi and Jahangir Tareen met with Sardar Akhtar Mengal/ Geo News screen grab

QUETTA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Baloch National Party-Mengal agreed upon a nine-point agenda ahead of September 4 presidential polls it emerged on Monday.

As the political environment is all heated up due to the presidential elections on Tuesday, PTI’s presidential candidate Arif Alvi and Jahangir Tareen met with Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

During the meeting, the BNP-M said it will vote for PTI’s presidential candidate Arif Alvi.

It was agreed upon that the PTI government will give a special package to the Balochistan government.

The nine-point agenda discussed several matters which also included building small dams for reserving water resources.

The federal government will also make specialised hospitals and have a six per cent quota for the people of Balochistan in the centre.

The agenda also included prompt resolution of water crisis in Gwadar.

Zardari meets BNP-M Chief Akhtar Mengal

Pakistan Peoples’ Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari met with BNP-M Chief Akhtar Mengal later in the day, sources informed.

Zardari went to the parliament lodges where he met with the BNP leader, sources said.

The meeting revolved around the presidential elections and contemporary situation in Balochistan.

Sources further said Akhtar Mengal apprised Zardari of his demands in the meeting.