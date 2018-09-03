Victoria Beckham puts to rest divorce rumours

The 44-year-old fashion icon has doused the buzz circulating about her split with the legendary football star/ Reuters file photo

David and Victoria Beckham are one of the most adored celebrity couples, primarily due to their strong bond which has withstood the test of time. It seems that the latest photos of the couple have put to rest nasty divorce rumours once again.

The UK tabloid, The Sun, wrote that the 44-year-old fashion icon has doused the buzz circulating about her split with the legendary football star. The report said that the former ‘Spice Girls’ star also conveyed to their children that the couple is still going strong.

Rumors have been floating that David had cheated on Victoria. Following which, Posh came ahead and addressed the issue in an interview.

Victoria said that she sat down with their kids — Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 7 — to reassure them that she and David were not splitting.

Victoria also said that she maintained a humorous approach publicly in face of these rumors, however, they did start to take a toll on the family. “Allegations about the state of our marriage and ridiculous claims about David are extremely hurtful, and obviously potentially very distressing for the kids,” she said.

The family’s pictures enjoying their day with their friend Sir Elton John, on a yacht in the South of France also appeared in which the couple seemed quite at ease. The pictures instantly put the splitting rumors to rest.