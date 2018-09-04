Three terrorists killed during police encounter in Karachi

KARACHI: Three terrorists belonging to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed during a police encounter in the metropolis’ Ittehad Town early Tuesday.



Police and law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation on a tip-off in Ittehad Town.

Police sources said that two of the three terrorists killed during the joint operations were suicide bombers.

Explosives, suicide jackets, ball bearings and weapons were found during from the possession of the terrorists, police sources added.

The sources further said that the terrorists had planned to carry out an attack in Karachi on the same level as the one in Mastung.

The process to identify the terrorists is under way, the sources added.

Further, operations are under way to arrest accomplices of the terrorists.