Will be elected president with clear majority: Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) presidential candidate Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed confidence that he will be elected as president with a clear majority.



Speaking to the media ahead of the presidential election, Alvi said, “Some opposition members have also pledged support to me.”

Further, Alvi assured that he will not be an inactive president and will contribute towards strengthening the centre.

“I will become the president of Pakistan and not of a single party," he asserted.

“I will try to resolve issues such as water scarcity, health and justice as president of the country,” Alvi further said.

Responding to a question, the PTI leader said the presidential election is part of the process that would put Pakistan firmly on the path of progress and prosperity.

Polling began at 10am at the Parliament and four provincial assemblies to elect the 13th president of Pakistan.



The ruling PTI has officially nominated Arif Alvi, while Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has named Aitzaz Ahsan as its presidential candidate.

The third contender, Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, is the joint candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA), Awami National Party (ANP), Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) and National Party.

Polling for the election will continue until 4pm.