One civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A civilian named Abdul Rauf was martyred in unprovoked firing by Indian security forces on civilian population across the Line of Control, said an Inter-Services Public Relations press statement on Monday.



The ISPR press statement said that Indian security forces opened fire on civilian population at Kotkoterra Sector.

The civilian was grazing animals when he got targeted in the firing by Indian troops, said the ISPR.

On August 18, one civilian was martyred as Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing, targetting civilians along the LoC in Danna sector.



