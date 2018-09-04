PM pleased over participation of KP children in 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign

About 1.5 million trees were planted on Sunday, with the aim to plant 10 billion trees across Pakistan over the course of the next five years. Photo: Imran Khan (Twitter)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed his pleasure over the participation of children from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign.



The campaign is part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government's drive 'Billion Tree Tsunami 2018'.

The premier added in the tweet that his government is committed to mainstream areas which were formally part of the Federal Administrative Tribal Areas (FATA) and now been included in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in terms of the human development.

About 1.5 million trees were planted on Sunday, with the aim to plant 10 billion trees across Pakistan over the course of the next five years. The purpose of the campaign is to encourage people, communities, organizations, business, and industry, civil society and government to collectively plant trees.

As a part of the initiative, according to the government, people will be given free saplings at 190 distribution points across the country.

Climate change is one of the main issues that PM Imran's government aims to tackle through initiatives like tree plantation.

The country-wide tree plantation drive comes after the PTI-led provincial government in Khyber Pukhtunkwa executed a large-scale tree-planting project during its previous tenures.

According to experts, Pakistan is facing enormous environmental challenges.

A survey conducted by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute ahead of the 2018 poll found that respondents prioritized three key environmental issues: rising temperatures, water shortages, and air pollution.