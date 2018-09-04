PPP 'tasked' to assist govt from opposition benches, says Rana

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday that the Pakistan Peoples Party has been tasked to assist the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's government from opposition benches, in his reaction on the opposition alliance’s defeat in the presidential election.



The PML-N leader said that the Zardari’s party will continue to facilitate PTI in the future as well while addressing journalists.

“Aitzaz Ahsan was not democratic force’s candidate. His candidacy was not good intentioned," he said.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the defeat has proven opposition alliance was 'unnatural', he claimed that the alliance would never be able to unite in near future too.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan chief Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and federal minister for information technology said that he desire to see a united role of opposition.

PTI-nominee Dr Arif Alivi was elected Pakistan's 13 president as the opposition alliance failed to bring a joint candidate for the slot.