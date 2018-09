Zalmay Khalilzad, the then-US Ambassador to the United Nations, speaks to the media after a meeting of the UN Security Council at UN headquarters in New York, US, August 11, 2008. REUTERS/Keith Bedford/Files

WASHINGTON: Former US Ambassador to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad will join the State Department as an adviser on Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday.



“Ambassador Khalilzad is going to join the State Department team to assist us in the reconciliation effort, so he will come on and be the State Department’s lead person for that purpose,” Pompeo told reporters while on a flight to Pakistan.