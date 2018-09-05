Dr Arif Alvi officially declared 13th president of Pakistan

Dr Arif Alvi. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Dr Arif Alvi was declared president on Wednesday as Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza announced the official result of the presidential election.

According to the official results, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate (PTI) was elected as the 13th president of Pakistan with 352 votes.

Joint opposition candidate Maulana Fazlur Rehman bagged 184 votes and PPP's candidate Aitzaz Ahsan received 124 votes.

In all, 1,110 members of the National and provincial assemblies and the Senate exercised their right to vote.

During the tabulation process carried out by CEC in Islamabad today, 1,082 votes were declared valid and 28 votes invalid.

Vote count

Dr Arif Alvi: 212 votes (NA and Senate) 45 (Balochistan Assembly), 41 (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly), 33 (Punjab Assembly), 22 (Sindh Assembly).

Aitzaz Ahsan: 81 votes (NA and Senate) 39 (Sindh Assembly), 2 (KP Assembly),1 (Punjab Assembly)

Fazlur Rehman: 131 (NA and Senate), 25 (Punjab Assembly) 15 (Balochistan Assembly), 13 (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly).