Finance minister writes letters to all four CMs for reconstitution of NFC

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar on Wednesday wrote letters to all four provincial chief ministers for the reconstitution of the 9th National Finance Commission (NFC).



The letter states that announcing the National Finance Award after every five years is a constitutional obligation.

The federal finance minister and the provincial finance ministers are the statutory members of NFC.

It is customary to include one non-statutory member from each province, the letter added.

An official notification regarding constitution of the NFC will be issued after the provinces nominate their members for the commission.

Last month, Umar had told the Senate that the National Finance Commission Award is a constitutional obligation and on the first day after assuming office he directed the finance secretary to initiate its process.