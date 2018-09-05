Four more ministers added to Sindh cabinet

Eight ministers and two advisers took oath in the first phase of the provincial cabinet formation. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet expanded to 14 members as four more elected representatives took oath as ministers in a ceremony held at the Governor House on Wednesday.



Governor Imran Ismail took oath from the newly inducted cabinet members, which included Nasir Shah, Mukesh Chawla, Imtiaz Shah, and Faraz Aslam.

Earlier, eight ministers and two advisers took oath in the first phase of the provincial cabinet formation.

The four new ministers will now join Shabbir Bijarani, Hari Ram Kishori, Ismail Rahu, Azra Pechuho, Makhdoom Mehboob, former culture minister Sardar Shah, Muhammad Baux Mehar and former Sindh Assembly deputy speaker Shehla Raza as members of the provincial cabinet.



Pakistan Peoples Party leader Syed Murad Ali Shah has secured second consecutive term as Sindh chief minister.