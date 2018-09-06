Varun Dhawan's heartfelt response to Mahira Khan's post on Afghan refugees

Mahira Khan at an Afghan refugee camp in Karachi. Photo: Instagram

Mahira Khan on Wednesday posted heartwarming pictures of her recent visit to Afghan refugee camps in Karachi.

The actor, who has been working alongside United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), shared pictures of her visit on her Instagram account.

She also shared a story of two boys she met during her visit.

“These two boys followed me around the whole time. They hadn’t watched any of my films but they insisted they knew someone called Raja. They said ‘Raja hero hai!’. We kept trying to guess who they are talking about. Finally they sang a song from @varundvn ‘s film. They also said they want to be like him. Told them one day inshAllah they will be,” she wrote.

Varun Dhawan responded to Mahira and commented on her picture saying, "That’s so amazing that you’re doing this work @mahirakhan. I saw the video and it brought a big smile to my face. Sending lots of love, thank you for sharing."

