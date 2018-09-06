These are last 10, 15 years of television: Fawad Chaudhry

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry addresses an event organised by Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: These are the last 10 to 15 years of television as the future calls for a shift towards digital media, said Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

While addressing an event organised by Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors, Chaudhry said there would be a need to ultimately move to digital portals as the next 10 years will see a technological revolution that would be three times more than what the world has been in the last 25 years.

About the government spending on advertisements, he said it was needed for the print media but “that is not the future”.

A transition towards modernisation is needed for the future and that would also require changes in marketing strategies.

The ruling government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf plans to bring changes to the media landscape of Pakistan.

A few weeks back, Fawad announced that a new authority would be established to replace the existing Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and Press Council of Pakistan.

“[The PTI government] has decided [to do away] with PEMRA and Press Council and form a single, unified authority to oversee print as well as electronic and cyber media,” Chaudhry told reporters during media interaction outside Parliament House on August 28.

The new regulator, named Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority, will comprise top officials and representatives from the media industry, the information minister said.

He added the measure would help save national resources as the new regulatory body would look after electronic, print and social media simultaneously.

Speaking about state television, Chaudhry reiterated that his ministry has ended censorship of state media and the state television channel will broadcast whatever happens in the Parliament.