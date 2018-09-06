Sacrifices of martyrs is a golden chapter in our history: Lt Gen Asim Bajwa

The Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal and Lieutenant General Bajwa jointly laid a floral wreath to pay homage to martyrs who laid down their lives for the defence of Pakistan. Photo taken on September 6, 2018, in Quetta, Balochistan. 1

QUETTA: Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa on Thursday said the sacrifices of martyrs is a golden chapter in the history of Pakistan.

An impressive wreath-laying ceremony was held at Yadgar-e-Shuhada in Quetta Cantt on Thursday to mark the 53rd Defence Day of Pakistan.

The Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal and Lieutenant General Bajwa jointly laid a floral wreath to pay homage to martyrs who laid down their lives for the defence of Pakistan.

A special prayer was also offered for all the martyrs.

Later, CM Kamal and Commander Southern Command Bajwa attended a reception arranged to honour the families of martyrs.

Addressing the families of the martyrs, CM Balochistan Kamal said the sacrifice of their loved ones will never be forgotten and citizens will always remember the supreme sacrifice of those who laid down their lives to ensure the sanctity of the country.



Lt Gen Bajwa further added that security forces, with the support of the nation, are ready to take on any challenge. He also vowed to help the Government of Balochistan for the capacity building of law enforcement agencies.

"The Pakistan Army has chalked out a comprehensive training program for police and levies, which will enable them to combat terrorism and enforce the writ of the government," said Lt Gen Bajwa.



Senators, parliamentarians, general officers and high ranking civil and military officials attended the ceremony.

