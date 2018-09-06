Lahore police arrest shop owners caught on camera brutally beating women

LAHORE: Police arrested on Thursday two shopkeepers, seen in a video beating women for alleged stealing, from their cloth shop in Batapur area of the city.

Police said investigation is under way from suspects Adnan and Ijaz. A case was earlier registered against the two suspects, police added.



The video obtained by Geo News shows two men beating the women and hurling expletives at them. The two men are seen in the video slapping and punching the women. One of them also uses a cane to assault the women. A third man is seen standing behind the other two, as the women scream and try to protect themselves.



According to reports, the women were also taken to the back of the shop and beaten.

A local shopkeeper identified the man with the cane as Ijaz, a garment shop owner and head of the Kabbadi Association. The shopkeeper told Geo News, Ijaz beat the women alleging that they stole a bundle of clothes worth over Rs10,000 from his shop. Another man seen beating the women is the one who claimed the women stole bed sheets from his shop.



Stills taken from the video of the three men

Although a police station is at a walking distance from the market, action was not taken against the incident till a report was filed.

When contacted, the police said they were unaware of the incident and that no report had been filed. Cantonment SP Ameen Asif said they would have taken action had the incident been reported. SP Ameen added that a search was underway for the men and women seen in the video.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and summoned a report from the inspector general of Punjab.

Disclaimer: This video should not be viewed by children







