Authorities search for sexual predator who tried to rape minor girl in Lahore

LAHORE: Authorities commenced a search for an alleged rapist here in Shahdara area Thursday night after the minor survivor's family managed to successfully obtain the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident from near the scene of the attempted crime.



According to police, a young man had attempted to sexually assault Faiqa, an eight-year-old girl, in Shahdara neighbourhood's Fazal Park but fled when the child cried for help.

Police further explained that the little girl had gone out to the market to buy sweets but did not return. Growing concerned when Faiqa did not return, her family went searching and eventually found her at the No. 25 bus stop.

Upon being found, Faiqa narrated that some unknown young man had kidnapped her and tried to perform inappropriate acts on her. When she cried out for help, however, he fled, she added.

The family subsequently obtained the CCTV video from a nearby family and have identified the suspect. Police, in this regard, have registered a first information report (FIR) and commenced a search for the alleged sexual predator.